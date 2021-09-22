Moon in Hawaii for alliance event after UN summit diplomacy

President Moon Jae-in (left) and First Lady Kim Jung-sook walk down the stairs as they arrived at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in flew to Honolulu, Hawaii, Tuesday following a two-night stay in New York, during which he attended an annual session of the UN General Assembly.



Moon is scheduled to join an alliance ceremony here Wednesday to transfer the remains of Korean and American troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War. It would be the first time for a South Korean president to attend such a remains repatriation ceremony held abroad, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



Moon will also award posthumous medals to independence fighters who devoted themselves, while living in Hawaii, to efforts for Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule from 1910-45.



He plans to head to Seoul later in the day. (Yonhap)