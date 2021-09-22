 Back To Top
National

UK, S. Korea agree COVID-19 vaccine swap deal

By Reuters
Published : Sept 22, 2021 - 19:04       Updated : Sept 22, 2021 - 19:04

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo. (Reuters-Yonhap)
Britain and South Korea have agreed to swap over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with each other, with the UK sending a first batch of Pfizer shots in the coming weeks and Korea returning the same volume by the end of the year.

Britain said it would send Pfizer doses which it does not immediately need, so they can be used more quickly in South Korea.

"By working closely with our friends in South Korea, this vaccine swap will maximize their rollout speed without having an impact on the UK's vaccine program," health minister SajidJavid said in a statement. (Reuters)

