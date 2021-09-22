BTS delivers message of hope, but speechwriter’s identity remains a mystery

Boy band BTS poses at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday. (Big Hit Music)



A week after South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed musical sensation BTS to a cultural diplomacy role, the band accompanied Moon to New York for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.



As “special presidential envoys for future generations and culture,” their first official duty was an appearance at the SDG Moment, the second meeting devoted to the UN’s sustainable development goals.



Each band member stood at the podium on Monday (US time) and opened his talk by mourning the losses and missed opportunities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The band also expressed support for the international community’s efforts to tackle global challenges such as poverty, climate change and gender equality.



And as the seven-minute speech at the meeting of global leaders became the talk of the town, with its message for young people about muddling through tough times, questions arose about who wrote it.







