LG’s plugless TV wins international design award

LG’s StanbyME TV (IDEA official homepage)
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics scooped various accolades at an international industrial design competition, the two companies said Wednesday.
LG Electronics bagged 10 prizes, including a gold award for its StanbyME TV, famous for its moving stand design, at the 41st International Design Excellence Awards.
The plugless TV model has previously received the main prize at the iF Design Awards and the Red Dot Design Awards 2021.
Four other products -- LG’s Soundbar Eclair, a laundry drying machine, a front-load washing machine and the PuriCare air purifier -- won bronze at the event.
Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TV (IDEA official homepage)
In the case of Samsung Electronics, seven products and design ideas won silver, three products won bronze and 38 products made it to the final round.
Samsung’s air purifier “Bespoke Cube Air” won a silver award for its customizable front panels. The company’s wireless vacuum cleaner, “Bespoke Slim,” was awarded for its minimalistic design.
The company’s Neo QLED 8K TV also won silver for its infinity screen that has close to invisible frames.
Along with Samsung’s products, some of the company’s design ideas and a design research project also won a silver award in the competition.
Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Lee Don-tae is scheduled to give a keynote speech at the International Design Conference which will be held online from Sept. 22-23.
The International Design Excellence Awards is an award program hosted by the Industrial Design Societies of America to discover excellent industrial design.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)