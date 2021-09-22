LG’s plugless TV wins international design award

LG’s StanbyME TV (IDEA official homepage)

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics scooped various accolades at an international industrial design competition, the two companies said Wednesday.



LG Electronics bagged 10 prizes, including a gold award for its StanbyME TV, famous for its moving stand design, at the 41st International Design Excellence Awards.



The plugless TV model has previously received the main prize at the iF Design Awards and the Red Dot Design Awards 2021.



Four other products -- LG’s Soundbar Eclair, a laundry drying machine, a front-load washing machine and the PuriCare air purifier -- won bronze at the event.





Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TV (IDEA official homepage)