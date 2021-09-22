[Herald Interview] Satrec Initiative poised for leap in Korea’s space rush

Satrec Initiative’s low-Earth orbit satellite (Satrec Initiative)

This is the second installment in a series of interviews with executives of Korean companies with space ambitions. -- Ed.



About a month from now, South Korea will launch its first homegrown rocket “Nuri.”



A successful launch of the domestically made space launch vehicle is expected to herald a new space era for the country, where government-led programs transition to market-oriented ventures, with a key hindrance -- the decades-old Korea-US missile guidelines that put curbs on Korea’s space launches -- cleared.



At the vanguard of the Korean space rush is Satrec Initiative.



Founded in 1999 by engineers who built the country’s first satellite Uribyeol 1, the firm manufactures small satellites for Earth observation missions. One of its major clients include the South Korean military, which faces a belligerent and nuclear-armed North Korea.



“To launch a satellite, you have to wait for your turn. If the mission control says, ‘It’s raining’ or ‘There has been a delay,’ you can’t do anything about it,” Jeon Bong-ki, the firm’s managing director, said of the Oct. 21 launch of Nuri.





Jeon Bong-ki, managing director at Satrec Initiative (Satrec Initiative)