National

S. Korea's first lady holds talk session with young Korean Americans

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 22, 2021 - 10:08       Updated : Sept 22, 2021 - 10:08
First lady Kim Jung-sook speaks during a culture talk session with young Korean Americans at the Korean Culture Center New York on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Jung-sook speaks during a culture talk session with young Korean Americans at the Korean Culture Center New York on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
NEW YORK -- South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-sook met with young Korean Americans working in art and culture fields in New York on Tuesday (local time) to discuss the future of Korean popular culture.

The meeting took place at Korean Culture Center New York while she was visiting the city this week with President Moon Jae-in, who attended the UN General Assembly.

Brian Jon, the founder of the Asian American Youth Council (AAYC) who is known for his campaign that led to the first designation of Hanbok Day, was among the people who attended the event. Hanbok is the Korean traditional outfit.

At the meeting, Kim highlighted that Korean pop culture has created "a universal bond" that transcends race and borders, with the elevation of its global stature thanks to the contributions of Koreans working in the cultural fields.

Calling their efforts and passion "the future of the 7.5 million ethnic Korean community," Kim asked them to take pride in promoting the value of their culture to the world and serve as the foundation for promoting cultural exchanges between South Korea and the United States. (Yonhap)
