National

US seeks diplomacy to completely denuclearize Korean Peninsula: Biden

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 22, 2021 - 09:21       Updated : Sept 22, 2021 - 09:21
US President Joe Biden is seen delivering remarks at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday in this image captured from the website of the White House. (White House Website)
US President Joe Biden is seen delivering remarks at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday in this image captured from the website of the White House. (White House Website)
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his country seeks to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy.

The US president made the remark shortly after he said the US will return to full compliance of the nuclear deal with Iran should the Middle Eastern country chooses to do so.

"Similarly, we seek serious and sustained diplomacy to pursue the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Biden said while delivering his first in-person remarks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"We seek concrete progress toward an available plan with tangible commitments that would increase stability on the peninsula and in the region, as well as improve the lives of the people in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," he added, referring to North Korea by its official name.

His remark comes amid US outreaches to North Korea.

US Special Representative for DPRK Sung Kim has repeatedly offered to meet with North Koreans "anytime, anywhere without preconditions," but North Korea remains unresponsive to US overtures.

"We have said repeatedly that we're prepared to meet with the North Koreans without preconditions, and we would hope that they would respond positively on this, but sadly, to date, they have not," a senior State Department official on international organizations affairs, Erica Barks-Ruggles, said Monday.

North Korea has stayed away from denuclearization talks with the US since early 2019. (Yonhap)
