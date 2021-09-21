[Feature] How fans are turning favorite K-pop songs into investments

Image of a Music Cow advertisement (Music Cow)



K-pop fans have found a new way to support their favorite idols that could also fatten their wallets at the same time.



A growing number of fans are experimenting with new investment methods by investing in shares of copyrights to songs by idols.



This new combination of Korean culture and investing comes as K-pop fans seek alternative and meaningful ways to show support for their stars.



Image of the Music Cow app (Music Cow)