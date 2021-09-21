[News Focus] Korea sees tax burden grow 3rd-fastest in OECD

Headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)

SEJONG -- South Korea posted No. 3 in the growth of tax burden for workers last year among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



According to the French-based organization, Korea saw the tax wedge -- a barometer for taxation levels by measuring the difference between before-tax and after-tax salaries -- post 23.256 percent in 2020, up 0.307 percentage point from 22.949 percent a year earlier.



The OECD defines tax wedge as the ratio between the amount of taxes paid by an average single worker (or a single person at 100 percent of average earnings without children) and the corresponding total labor cost for the employer. The average tax wedge measures the extent to which tax on labor income discourages employment, and the indicator is measured in percentage of labor cost.



A positive growth in tax wedge means that workers are saddled with a higher tax burden.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)