National

2.2 magnitude quake hits southwestern South Korea, no damage reported

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 20, 2021 - 13:04       Updated : Sept 20, 2021 - 13:04
Screenshot of the Korean Meteorological Administration's tweet. (KMA)
Screenshot of the Korean Meteorological Administration's tweet. (KMA)
A 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern South Korea early Monday, but no damage was reported, the weather agency said.

The quake hit some 20 kilometers northeast of Boseong County in South Jeolla Province, some 395 kilometers from Seoul, at 6:58 a.m. from a depth of 8 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was located at a latitude of 34.88 degrees north and a longitude of 127.25 degrees east.

The maximum seismic intensity scale was 3, which means the tremor can be felt by people on a higher floor of a building, and parked vehicles rock a bit.

"We've received reports from some residents that their houses are shaking. But there has been no damage from this quake," an official of the Jeonnam Fire Headquarters said. (Yonhap)
