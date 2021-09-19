 Back To Top
Entertainment

Lisa‘s ‘Lalisa’ tops global YouTube music chart

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept 19, 2021 - 13:51       Updated : Sept 19, 2021 - 13:51
A screen grab of Lisa's
A screen grab of Lisa's "Lalisa" music video (YG Entertainment)
The debut solo release “Lalisa” from K-pop girl group Blackpink member Lisa was ranked No. 1 on global YouTube music charts in its first week, the singer‘s agency YG Entertainment said Sunday.

“Lalisa” was the highest-ranked song on YouTube‘s music chart for the week starting Sept. 10 -- its release date -- with 216 million views, pushing out “Raattan Lambiyan” by Tankshik Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal & Asees Kaur from the top spot.

Its music video was also the most viewed clip in the world over the cited period, YG Entertainment added. The “Lalisa” music video attracted 73.6 million views within 24 hours of its release, a record-high among solo artists worldwide.

“Lalisa” also ranked 68th on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart Top 100.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
