Will cosmetic refills take off in Korea?

A shampoo and body wash refilling station is located at Aromatica’s flagship store in Gangnam, southern Seoul. (Aromatica)



Beauty products often come in extravagant packaging -- only to later end up in a landfill after a single use.



Statistics show only 10 percent of cosmetics packaging is recyclable, due to the complex designs, colors and multilayer structures.



Faced with growing criticism for its contribution to the global waste problem and in a bid to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers, cosmetics companies are turning to refilling stations where consumers can bring empty bottles and buy what they need, instead of buying a new product in a new container.



First to make the move in South Korea was Aromatica, a local brand known for organic skin and body care products. Since opening its first refill store in June last year, it has started selling its products by the gram.



Local cosmetics giant Amorepacific followed suit, opening its first refill store in October in Gwanggyo, Gyeonggi Province. There, customers can purchase shampoo and body wash products with coconut-based multiuse containers, which use 30 percent less plastic.



Not to be outdone, LG Household & Healthcare also opened its L.Heritage 1947 store in Gangnam, southern Seoul, this year, selling shampoo and body wash products with refillable packaging.



“Many customers are interested in value-conscious consumption. The overall market trend is also changing in that direction as well. We‘ve been operating two refilling stations as an effort to support that change,” said a spokesperson for LG Household & Healthcare.



The refill movement, still in its nascent stage, received a boost last week.



The government on Wednesday granted regulatory sandbox approval to cosmetics refilling stations that do not have a certified dispensing manager at the site, clearing a key hurdle.



Some industry players have claimed that the rule regarding certified dispensing personnel is the biggest roadblock in the proliferation of refill stations. The approval is expected to lower the entry barrier to such facilities, particularly for small market players and individuals.



As of September, there are 13 shops across the country that offer refills.



Seven more are expected to open in the next two years at least, under the government‘s regulatory sandbox measure.





(Amorepacific)