NCT 127 gifts fans a boxful of joy with ‘Sticker’

NCT 127 poses at the “Sticker” media showcase Friday. (S.M. Entertainment)





Returning a year and half after their smash-hit second full-length album, K-pop boy band NCT 127 said the main concern in preparing new album “Sticker” was going beyond themselves.



They achieved the goal -- and much more -- with preorders for their third studio album “Sticker” surpassing 2 million copies Thursday, triple the number of their second studio album “NCT #127 Neo Zone” even before the release of the album the following day.



During a media showcase conducted a few hours ahead of the album’s release at 1 p.m. on Friday, leader Taeyong said, “As excited as we were that the previous album received a huge amount of love, it also hit us as a concern that we needed to do better than that in the next album. We really worked hard to show more of us, and ‘Sticker’ is an album resulting from such a process.”



The new album is jam-packed with 11 songs, all of different genres and colors, showing the versatility of the nine-piece group.



Fronting the album is title track “Sticker,” which was produced by S.M. Entertainment’s main producer and board director Yoo Young-jin.



Taeyong, who took part in writing the rap verse along with Mark, said the melody just clicked with him when he first heard it.



“Hearing the signature flute source at the beginning, I just thought, ‘this is it, this is us.’ It wasn’t easy working out how we should perform it, but fortunately, producer Yoo gave us the chance to write the raps, and we were able to add more of the group’s character into it,” he said.



Kicking off with a catchy flute sound, “Sticker” is a hip-hop dance tune with an intense bass line and rhythmic vocals. The lyrics sing of staying close with one’s loved one, forgetting about the troubling world and just making history together.



According to Jaehyun, the choreography is also packed with a variety of iconic moves. “It’s again very ‘neo’ (futuristic) and powerful. While there’s the groovy side to it, we also tried to express the sticky feeling in our moves.”



The music video was also a big part of the project.



“While it‘s themed in a western movie style, it has our neo, futuristic concept. Whereas western movies have cowboys, we gave a twist to it to add unconventionality. It incorporates a lot of flashy lights, computer graphics and effects,” Jaehyun added.







NCT 127 “Sticker” teaser image (S.M. Entertainment)