[Herald Interview] Yang Yo-seob hopes to shape his musical experiences with wider taste

A year since Yang Yo-seob of boy band Highlight announced his discharge from the military, he has fans brimming with excitement that new music was on its way. The singer is finally returning to the stage with his first-ever solo LP, “Chocolate Box,” released Monday evening.



The 31-year old talked about how dropping new music and showcasing his voice and songs to the public gave him butterflies and agitation at the same time. “I had always set my heart on releasing a full-length album as a soloist. I shared my thoughts with my company, and they were positive as well. So the road to releasing my first LP wasn’t that much of a hassle,” he said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.



Speaking about the origins of his recent print, the singer likened the concept of his album to a chocolate box. He said many people tend to revel in the different flavors of chocolates when they take one out of the box. And eventually, they realize the taste of it.



Singers tend to use food as a metaphor to pass on their thoughts and feelings about a specific topic, and this concept applies to Yang for his latest album. The singer made his solo debut in 2012 through “The First Collage” with lead track “Caffeine,” when he was under Cube Entertainment.



When asked about why he utilized food for his print, he said food is one of the easiest mediums to pass on a wide range of emotions, such as comfort. “I think this time, I just wanted to associate the word ’chocolate’ with my album -- no more, no less,” he said.







Intent to make it on many people’s playlists during the fall season, the musician said he peppered his album with songs of different genres, similar to how it came out in three varieties: white, milk and dark.



The wunderkind continued, expressing his wish that music lovers and fans feel like chocoholics. Yang added that he hopes people who are new to his songs unplug their earphones knowing how he touches on different music genres, saying he linked up with the voices of A-listers this time.



The musician wrote five tracks, including “Dry Flower” and “Good Morning,” and blended what he felt during his time in the Army. The singer-songwriter also paired up with beatmaker Colde, renowned for working with Baek-hyun of boy band EXO, up-and-coming female singer Sole and rapper pH-1.



Yang Yo-seob was famous for his mellifluous vocals and ballads, but he chose to be dark this time.



“The title track ‘Brain’ has a very dark concept, and the 12-song package, in general, is packed with song genres that I have never listed on my album. I also collaborated with a songstress for the first time and listed five of my self-composed and self-written songs.”







