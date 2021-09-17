DMZ Docs wraps up with message of peace

“Boundary: Flaming Feminist Action,” directed by Yun Ga-hyun (DMZ International Documentary Film Festival)



The 13th DMZ International Documentary Film Festival wrapped up after an eight-day run on Thursday at Megabox Baekseok branch in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.



“Though I am thankful and satisfied with the safe ending of the festival, I wish more people were able to enjoy and learn about the outstanding works from many documentary directors,” festival director Jung Sang-jin said during the closing ceremony. “Since we are slowly entering the era of living with COVID-19, the organizing committee and I will put utmost efforts to make the 14th DMZ Docs enjoyed by more people in online and offline.”



The festival’s closing film was “Boundary: Flaming Feminist Action,” directed by Yun Ga-hyun. The documentary shows the four-year journey of the director and her colleagues’ feminist movements following a high-profile murder case of a woman in 2016 that shocked the nation. The woman, in her 20s, was stabbed to death by a stranger -- who said he killed her because women had ignored him -- at a bar bathroom in the popular night-life district of Gangnam.



“Producing a film revolving around feminism was not an easy task. There were many concerns, followed by censorship issues to decide whether my works were appropriate,” Yun said in a brief speech after winning the best Korean documentary award in the Korean competition category. “I am honored to win this award and hope ‘Boundary: Flaming Feminist Action’ enjoyed by more audience in the near future.”



Amid the lingering pandemic, DMZ Doc’s self-developed streaming platform VoDA, offered 78 documentaries for its online audience.



“Short for ‘Vision of Documentary Archive,’ VoDA will be a valuable asset to promote promising projects and documentaries to a wider audience,” the festival director said.



Under the theme “peace, communication and life,” the 13th DMZ Docs introduced 126 documentaries from 39 countries. A total of 19 awards in four categories -- Korean features, Asian features, international features and shorts -- were given out this year.





White Goose Award-winning documentary “Soup and Ideology,” directed by Yang Yong-hi (DMZ International Documentary Film Festival)