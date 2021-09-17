 Back To Top
National

Military reports 8 coronavirus cases

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 17, 2021 - 11:44       Updated : Sept 17, 2021 - 11:44

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Four Army soldiers and four airmen have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,681, the defense ministry said Friday.

Three airmen in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a virus case was reported at their base, while an Air Force officer in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was found to have been infected after a business trip, according to the ministry.

In the western city of Incheon, an Army officer has tested positive after developing symptoms, while an enlistee was found to have contracted the virus after taking part in a quarantine support mission.

Another soldier in Yongin, south of Seoul, and one in Dongducheon, north of the capital, have tested positive after developing symptoms and a vacation, respectively.

Nationwide, South Korea added 2,008 new infections Friday, bringing the total caseload to 281,938. (Yonhap)

