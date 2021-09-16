[Photo News] Blooming buckwheat flowers in Bongpyeong

Unlike other flowers that bloom in spring, the buckwheat flower blooms in September.
Bongpyeong-myeon in Gangwon Province is well-known for the buckwheat flower. Inspired by breathtaking views of fields covered by a carpet of buckwheat flowers, Korean novelist Lee Hyo-seok who lived in the area wrote the bestselling novel “When the Buckwheat Flowers Bloom.”
Before the outbreak of COVID-19, Bongpyeong held a buckwheat flower festival each year in commemoration of the author. Although the festival was canceled this year, people still come to the town to visit the Lee Hyo-seok Culture Village, a park featuring the setting of the novel, and to enjoy scenic views of blooming buckwheat flowers.
In order to see the modest beauty of white buckwheat flowers, this time of year is the best season to travel to the area. Tourists can also enjoy high quality buckwheat-based dishes such as buckwheat noodles and fries.
(Photos: Yonhap)
By Kim Ye-rin (kyl8706@heraldcorp.com
)