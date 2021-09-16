[Photo News] Blooming buckwheat flowers in Bongpyeong

Unlike other flowers that bloom in spring, the buckwheat flower blooms in September.





Bongpyeong-myeon in Gangwon Province is well-known for the buckwheat flower. Inspired by breathtaking views of fields covered by a carpet of buckwheat flowers, Korean novelist Lee Hyo-seok who lived in the area wrote the bestselling novel “When the Buckwheat Flowers Bloom.”





Before the outbreak of COVID-19, Bongpyeong held a buckwheat flower festival each year in commemoration of the author. Although the festival was canceled this year, people still come to the town to visit the Lee Hyo-seok Culture Village, a park featuring the setting of the novel, and to enjoy scenic views of blooming buckwheat flowers.



