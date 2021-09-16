[Herald Interview] T1 Teddy ready to compete at Worlds 2021

Park “Teddy” Jin-sung during an online interview with The Korea Herald on Sept. 14 (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)



T1’s bot-laner Park “Teddy” Jin-sung is ready to give his all at the prestigious League of Legends’ world championship.



After his latest appearance at the LoL Champions Korea summer season finals on Aug. 28, Teddy, 23, says he feels both mentally and physically prepared for the big stage.



“After securing the spot in the group stage of Worlds 2021 as third seed, a short vacation was given to the players. With the extended COVID-19 pandemic, I was able to relax and stay healthy, preparing myself for the upcoming international competition,” Teddy told The Korea Herald in an online interview Tuesday afternoon.



Starting his professional career in Ever8 Winners in 2016, Teddy debuted at LCK a year after. His outstanding performance and talent as a bot-laner at Jin Air Greenwings later helped him sign with one of the most successful and elite LoL teams, T1, in 2019.



Asked how it feels to enter the big league at Worlds 2021 after debuting at the KeSPA Cup, widely known as the starting point for pro players, Teddy said he was a mixed bag of emotions.



“I was able to realize that the KeSPA Cup happened a long time ago, after hearing it today. I feel somewhat sentimental and emotional. But it also makes me to think that how much Worlds 2021 is important to me,” the player said, beaming.



The veteran player said he was satisfied with his physical condition.



“In terms of gaming, I have matured as a pro player and my concentration on the match continuously improved. I think I am ready for Worlds 2021,” Teddy said.



Teddy came to esports’ fans attention for his in-game kills, exceptional performance in team fights and superb clutch plays in long games. However, Teddy said developer Riot Games’ constant upgrades has definitely affected his game play as a bot-laner, forcing him to adapt as he goes.



“The kill scores might not lead to the influence and power in the game like the past. It is sad to see a bot-laner with five kills lose to a top-laner with only two kills. I agree that the current version may be difficult for bot-lane users to play, but as a professional League of Legend player, I will prepare and adapt to the changing version to help my team to victory,” the player said.





T1’s Park “Teddy” Jin-sung (T1)