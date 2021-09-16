[Well-Curated Weekend] Too much time, not much to do over the Chuseok holiday?

The traditional Icheon “geobuknori” performance is reenacted on the grounds of the National Folk Museum of Korea in Seoul. (National Folk Museum of Korea)

For those who want to get into the Chuseok holiday spirit, the National Folk Museum of Korea is offering diverse events, which started Tuesday and will run until Sept. 26.



In the lobby of the National Folk Museum of Korea, there is a special photo zone decorated with a Chuseok theme.



Since some families cannot spend the holiday together due to COVID-19, the museum has also placed “banbogi” postcards in the lobby so visitors can write to their families. Banbogi refers to the traditional Korean custom of meeting out-of-town relatives midway between both dwellings.



When enjoying the displays in the exhibition hall on Monday and Wednesday, do not forget to take photos of relics related to harvesting. The museum has a special gift package for visitors who show harvest photos.



In the hallway near the third exhibition hall of the National Folk Museum of Korea, augmented reality content allows visitors to experience Korean traditional folk games.



There are also special presents for children on Wednesday at the National Folk Museum of Korea’s children’s museum. After looking at outdoor exhibits such as the Korean-style water wheel and stone tower, children can participate in a mobile quiz and get presents.



For kids who enjoy watching YouTube, the museum’s YouTube channel offers a fun video about Korean traditional Chuseok holiday customs like the Icheon “geobuknori.” Young people in Icheon gather sorghum stalks and use them to make a turtle costume. Two people wear the costume and visit houses in the village together to get rid of bad luck.







Seoul Arts Center



Over the Chuseok holidays, the Seoul Arts Center will stream various arts performances at its outdoor Plaza Cinema.



Some of the center’s best productions will be screened on a newly installed outdoor screen next to the Seoul Calligraphy Art Museum.



Recordings of performances produced by the arts center will be screened along with indie films and Sac on Screen series. “Beloved Geumgangsan” (unofficial translation), by sopranos Sumi Jo and Aida Garifullina, and “The Story of an Old Couple” are a few examples.



A digital image of “Saehando (Winter Scene)” by master Kim Jeong-hui (1786-1856) will be screened too. The 1844 painting, created in the fourth year of Kim’s exile on Jeju Island, is one of the most celebrated paintings from the Joseon period (1392-1910).



As Seoul is currently under social distancing Level 4, screenings at the Plaza Cinema will take place Saturday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for Monday.



Because of the Chuseok holidays, the music hall at the Seoul Arts Center will be closed Monday to Wednesday. The center’s art exhibition will remain open every day except Monday.









“Season of Harvest” by Baek Kyeong-won (Yeol Korean Heritage Preservation Society)