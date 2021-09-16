Gmarket‘s global shop sales jump during Chuseok promotion

This image provided by Gmarket shows hit products from its Mega G-Festival held in the run-up to the Chuseok holiday season.
Gmarket said on Thursday its global shop sales during this year’s Chuseok promotion, which ended on Tuesday, increased compared to last year’s thanks to a wider selection of items on sale and more discount coupons.
Gmarket’s global shop, which sells to about 80 countries through its English and Chinese websites, said its sales of household items jumped 110 percent from the previous Mega G-Festival, and sales of books and records climbed more than 30 percent.
Sales of beauty products and children’s goods also rose.
By country, Thailand saw the sharpest on-year growth of 243 percent, while sales in the US also surged over 40 percent.
In addition to big brand names such as Amore Pacific, Etude, Koreana, CJ Cheil Jedang and CKD Healthcare, about 20 small- and medium-sized sellers in the fashion, beauty and living categories participated in the Mega G-Festival.
Gmarket said it offered huge delivery fee discounts of up to 83 percent in Hong Kong, which shows the highest demand on the global shop, up to 94 percent in the US, 45 percent in Thailand and 86 percent in Taiwan.
Mega G is a chance for shoppers abroad to buy Korea’s hit items at exceptionally low prices, and Gmarket’s global shop accepts payments by overseas credit cards, PayPal and Alipay. Orders made from overseas are combined together at local warehouses for delivery.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)