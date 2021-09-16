BIFF plans to go back to normal

행복의 나라로: A scene from this year’s BIFF opener “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness,” directed by Im Sang-soo (BIFF)

The 26th Busan International Film Festival will return nearly to how it previously operated before the pandemic.



The festival is set to be held from Oct. 6 to 15 in Korea’s second city, Busan.



Last year, the BIFF organizer had to scale down and hold the fest without large crowd-gathering events such as the opening and closing ceremonies, outdoor greetings and open talk sessions. Each film was also screened only once at the Busan Cinema Center.



“This year we are screening all 100 percent of our selected movies offline,” BIFF chief program director Huh Moon-yung said during an online press conference held Wednesday. “This is because we value offline screening. Film festivals are all about gathering to watch a film and share feelings about it with each other.”





허문영: BIFF chief program director Huh Moon-yung talks during an online press conference Wednesday. (BIFF)