Banks' loan delinquency rate rises in July

The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans rose in July due to an increase in overdue corporate loans, the financial regulator said Thursday.



The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.27 percent at the end of July, up from 0.25 percent the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).



Compared with a year earlier, the rate was down 0.09 percentage point in July.



The delinquency rate for corporate loans rose 0.03 percentage point on-month to 0.35 percent in July, and the corresponding figure for household loans also gained 0.01 percentage point to 0.18 percent.



For household lending, the delinquency rate for home-backed loans was unchanged at 0.11 percent in July, and the rate for unsecured and other household loans rose 0.03 percentage point to 0.33 percent, the FSS said.