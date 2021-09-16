 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding develops carbon dioxide storage technology

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 16, 2021 - 11:49       Updated : Sept 16, 2021 - 11:49
D
Workers from South Korea's shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) and ship part supplier HI AIR Korea Co. pose for a picture after testing the technology to store carbon captured in ship engine emissions, in this photo provided by DSME on Thursday. (DSME)
Workers from South Korea's shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) and ship part supplier HI AIR Korea Co. pose for a picture after testing the technology to store carbon captured in ship engine emissions, in this photo provided by DSME on Thursday. (DSME)
aewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Thursday it has developed a technology to store carbon dioxide captured in ship engine emissions.

The technology developed in cooperation with a local ship part supplier, HI AIR Korea Co., will help ships in operation reduce their carbon dioxide emissions to brace for environment regulations by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), DSME said.

The IMO aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions from international shipping by more than 30 percent by 2025 and by at least 50 percent by 2050, compared with 2008.

DSME also said it will commercialize the technology as soon as possible as demand for eco-friendly ships has been increasing in recent years. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114