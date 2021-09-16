Daewoo Shipbuilding develops carbon dioxide storage technology

D

Workers from South Korea's shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) and ship part supplier HI AIR Korea Co. pose for a picture after testing the technology to store carbon captured in ship engine emissions, in this photo provided by DSME on Thursday. (DSME)

aewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Thursday it has developed a technology to store carbon dioxide captured in ship engine emissions.



The technology developed in cooperation with a local ship part supplier, HI AIR Korea Co., will help ships in operation reduce their carbon dioxide emissions to brace for environment regulations by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), DSME said.



The IMO aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions from international shipping by more than 30 percent by 2025 and by at least 50 percent by 2050, compared with 2008.



DSME also said it will commercialize the technology as soon as possible as demand for eco-friendly ships has been increasing in recent years. (Yonhap)