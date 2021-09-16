[Visual History of Korea] Cheomseongdae observatory: A witness to 1,400 years of celestial phenomena

A couple is silhouetted in front of Cheomseongdae, the oldest surviving astronomical observatory in the world. It was constructed in 633 in the Silla Kingdom, in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.Photo © 2020 Hyungwon Kang

Reading the celestial skies and understanding mandates of heaven has always been the exclusive domain of kings and emperors.



When Queen Seondeok of Silla became the first female ruler in Korean history, not everyone welcomed her. In fact, her 15-year reign was riddled with rebellions and wars which undermined her rule.



Queen Seondeok’s father, King Jinpyeong was the last of the Seonggol, the top aristocratic rank in Silla’s caste system.



King Jinpyeong, who held the longest reign of all Silla kings, for 54 years, had no son (in his caste) to hand over his throne.



Because the Silla caste system allowed Seonggol to marry only within their class, by the 26th King Jinpyeong, they had exhausted themselvese of all male heirs as a result of the inbreeding.



Upon coronation following a unanimous approval by the Hwabaek, the chief Seonggol Royal Council of Nobles, Queen Seondeok had the Cheomseongdae, an astronomical observatory, built during her second year in power in 633 -- perhaps to pacify the naysayers and to claim the mandate of heaven.



Cheomseongdae, located just a stone’s throw away from the royal palace, would have provided an exclusive daily reading of the heavens and timely access to celestial messages.



Celestial messages could make or break a kingdom back in the day. Managing intelligence was vital to the survival of any royal family, let alone celestial news.



When a falling star, an omen of change in the kingdom, was observed during the Bidam rebellion of 647, Gen. Kim Yu-sin had a large kite climb the next night sky with a burning scarecrow streaming behind it, and spread the news that “The star that fell last night went up to the sky again!” Gen. Kim quelled the rebellion and executed all nine families implicated in the treason.





The oldest surviving astronomical observatory in the world was built inside the Silla palace grounds. The location today is in the middle of the ancient capital city Gyeongju, free of any obstructions to afford a clear view of the sky.



Local elders remember the Cheomseongdae being called “Bidu” until the turn of the 20th century. Bidu is a combination of two words -- “bi,” meaning to compare, and “du” standing for “bukduchilseong,” or the Big Dipper.



In fact, the Big Dipper and the sky around it can be observed from Cheomseongdae all year around.



Cheomseongdae, which literally means “stargazing platform,“ is 9 meters tall, 5 meters wide at the bottom, and about 3 meters wide at the top. The bottom is round, reflecting the ancient belief that the sky is round, while the top has a square finish, reflecting the ancient belief that the earth is square.



The bottle-shaped astronomical observatory is made of granite stones standing on two layers of square foundation, which sits on the ground reinforced with approximately 1.5-meter-deep layer of gravel, rocks and dirt. The observatory is designed to withstand earthquakes, with its bottle-shaped cylindrical structure topped with two layers of an interlocked square frame at the top.



Researchers recently discovered that the gentle outline of Cheomseongdae’s exterior aligns with a mathematical graph of the lengths of the days of the year. The summer solstice, the longest day of the year, at the bottom, and the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year at the top.





