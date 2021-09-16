[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Miracle: Letters to the President

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 15

Drama

Directed by Lee Jang-hoon



In a small remote village in North Gyeongsang Province, there were no stations or pedestrian roads. People in the village had to walk on the railroad to get to the nearest town, which constantly exposed them to the danger of being hit by trains. Joon-kyeong (played by Park Jung-min), a high school student, starts writing to the president, asking him to build a train station at the foot of his village for a safer journey to school.









On the Line

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 15

Action

Co-directed by Kim Sun and Kim Gok



Seo-jun (Byun Yo-han) and his colleagues at a construction site in Busan lose around 3 billion won to a massive crime ring that runs a voice phishing scam. He decides to look for the mastermind behind it and tracks the case to a call center in China. In the center, Seo-jun finds out that the crime ring is preparing for their next big project.









Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

(US)

Opened Sept. 1

Action

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton



Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) has been ruling the world of darkness for centuries with the power of Ten Rings, which grants immortality and great power to the user. Wenwu’s son Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) was trained as an assassin as a kid under him, but he later chooses to live a normal life. One day, Sang-Chi is attacked and realizes there is a fate that he has to accept.







