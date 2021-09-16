[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Miracle: Letters to the President
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 15
Drama
Directed by Lee Jang-hoon
In a small remote village in North Gyeongsang Province, there were no stations or pedestrian roads. People in the village had to walk on the railroad to get to the nearest town, which constantly exposed them to the danger of being hit by trains. Joon-kyeong (played by Park Jung-min), a high school student, starts writing to the president, asking him to build a train station at the foot of his village for a safer journey to school.
On the Line
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 15
Action
Co-directed by Kim Sun and Kim Gok
Seo-jun (Byun Yo-han) and his colleagues at a construction site in Busan lose around 3 billion won to a massive crime ring that runs a voice phishing scam. He decides to look for the mastermind behind it and tracks the case to a call center in China. In the center, Seo-jun finds out that the crime ring is preparing for their next big project.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
(US)
Opened Sept. 1
Action
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton
Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) has been ruling the world of darkness for centuries with the power of Ten Rings, which grants immortality and great power to the user. Wenwu’s son Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) was trained as an assassin as a kid under him, but he later chooses to live a normal life. One day, Sang-Chi is attacked and realizes there is a fate that he has to accept.
CODA
(US)
Opened Aug. 31
Drama
Directed by Sian Heder
Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of her family. Her parents Frank (Troy Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlee Matlin) and older brother Leo (Daniel Durant) are all deaf. Ruby is with her family 24/7 to assist them and help them connect with the world. One day, Ruby auditions for the school choir and discovers her talent. However, she is worried about leaving her family to pursue her singing career.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)