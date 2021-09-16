Seoul stocks open flat

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened flat Thursday amid easing concerns about a global economic recovery.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.84 points, or 0.06 percent, to trade at 3,151.56 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 0.26 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix losing 1.86 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver added 1.5 percent, but giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 1.6 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.24 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat. Rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI shed 2.67 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,167.55 won against the US dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)