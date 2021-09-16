Samsung signs partnership with Louvre for art subscription service on TV

In this photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, the company's Frame TV shows Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa." (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has signed a partnership with the Louvre, the renowned art museum in Paris, to expand its art subscription service on TV amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.



Under the deal, those who own Samsung's Frame TV can now see some 40 famous art pieces at the Louvre, including Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," through its Art Store art subscription platform.



The Art Store, currently available only on the Frame TV, offers more than 1,500 art pieces from some 600 artists from 42 countries, covering everything from ancient art to contemporary art.



The tech giant already has partnership deals with the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia and the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain.



Samsung has been promoting the fact that the Frame, one of Samsung's lifestyle TV products, can be used as a picture frame when users do not watch TV and can turn people's home to an art gallery.



In South Korea, the company said sales of the Frame in the first seven months of 2021 quadrupled from a year earlier, with newlyweds being a major customer of the product for home interior design.



In July, the company added an 85-inch size to the Frame to target consumers looking for a bigger screen. (Yonhap)