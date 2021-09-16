 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung signs partnership with Louvre for art subscription service on TV

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 16, 2021 - 09:28       Updated : Sept 16, 2021 - 09:28
In this photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, the company's Frame TV shows Leonardo Da Vinci's
In this photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, the company's Frame TV shows Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa." (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has signed a partnership with the Louvre, the renowned art museum in Paris, to expand its art subscription service on TV amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.

Under the deal, those who own Samsung's Frame TV can now see some 40 famous art pieces at the Louvre, including Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," through its Art Store art subscription platform.

The Art Store, currently available only on the Frame TV, offers more than 1,500 art pieces from some 600 artists from 42 countries, covering everything from ancient art to contemporary art.

The tech giant already has partnership deals with the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia and the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain.

Samsung has been promoting the fact that the Frame, one of Samsung's lifestyle TV products, can be used as a picture frame when users do not watch TV and can turn people's home to an art gallery.

In South Korea, the company said sales of the Frame in the first seven months of 2021 quadrupled from a year earlier, with newlyweds being a major customer of the product for home interior design.

In July, the company added an 85-inch size to the Frame to target consumers looking for a bigger screen. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114