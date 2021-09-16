5 companies to recall some 300 vehicles over faulty parts

This image shows the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport located in the administrative capital of Sejong, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Volvo Cars Korea, Toyota Motor Korea Co. and three other companies will voluntarily recall some 300 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.



This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.



The companies, which include Audi Volkswagen Korea and Ford Sales & Service Korea, are recalling a combined 302 units in eight kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.



The problems include a faulty brake vacuum pump in Toyota's GR Supra sports car, a faulty right turn signal light in Volvo's S90 sedan and a faulty safety belt in the passenger seat of the Lamborghini Urus SUV imported by Audi Volkswagen Korea, it said.



The companies have already begun or will begin to provide repair and replacement services Thursday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)