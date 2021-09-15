 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

US condemns N. Korean missile launch, urges Pyongyang to return to dialogue

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 15, 2021 - 22:20       Updated : Sept 15, 2021 - 22:21

Department of State (Yonhap)
Department of State (Yonhap)

The US State Department on Wednesday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches, calling the act a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that poses a threat to its neighbors and the international community.
  
A department official, however, said the US remains committed to dialogue with the North.
  
"The United States condemns the DPRK's missile launch," the department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency while speaking on condition of anonymity.
  
"This launch is in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and other members of the international community," the official added.
  
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
  
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday (Seoul time), according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
  
The missile launches came after the North test-fired a new cruise missile over the weekend.
  
The department spokesperson said the U.S. remains open to dialogue with the North.
  
"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad."
  
The U.S. earlier offered to meet with North Korea "anytime, anywhere without preconditions."
  
North Korea has ignored U.S. overtures. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114