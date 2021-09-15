 Back To Top
National

Vice FM meets Oman's top diplomat, discusses bilateral cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 15, 2021 - 21:02       Updated : Sept 15, 2021 - 21:02

Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon (left) speaks with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi during his recent visit to the country. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon has met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and discussed bilateral cooperation and other issues, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
  
Choi paid the courtesy call on Albusaidi during his four-day Middle East trip that also took him to Qatar.
  
During the talks, Choi offered to reinvigorate various government channels, including the bilateral policy committee, and bolster cooperation at international stages. Albusaidi, in turn, agreed to make efforts to further elevate the bilateral relationship.
  
Albusaidi also took note of Seoul's steadfast financial contributions to MEDRC, an international research institute for transboundary water projects. South Korea is one of the founding members of the MEDRC and has been contributing US$150,000 annually.
  
Choi expressed appreciation for the Omani government's support for the operations of South Korea's anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit in waters off Africa. 
  
Choi also had a meeting with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Alharthy and discussed efforts to promote cooperation in a broad range of areas, including economy, defense, education and tourism, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

