[Photo News] Natural Week Exhibition introduces eco-friendly lifestyle

The 20th annual 2021 Natural Week Exhibition is being held from Wednesday to Friday in Seoul at Coex.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, people have started to pay more attention to healthy lifestyles and self-care than before. Reflecting such interest, the exhibition was planned with three main themes in mind: eco-friendly, organic and fermentation.
In the exhibition, there are booths that allow visitors to learn about organic farming processes and purchase organic products from a flea market.
Seen in a photo here are bumblebees, which serve as an eco-friendly substitute for chemical fertilizer.
(Photos: Yonhap)
By Kim Ye-rin (kyl8706@heraldcorp.com
)