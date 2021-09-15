 Back To Top
[Photo News] Natural Week Exhibition introduces eco-friendly lifestyle

By Kim Ye-rin
Published : Sept 21, 2021 - 16:30       Updated : Sept 21, 2021 - 16:30
The 20th annual 2021 Natural Week Exhibition is being held from Wednesday to Friday in Seoul at Coex. 

Since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, people have started to pay more attention to healthy lifestyles and self-care than before. Reflecting such interest, the exhibition was planned with three main themes in mind: eco-friendly, organic and fermentation.

In the exhibition, there are booths that allow visitors to learn about organic farming processes and purchase organic products from a flea market.

Seen in a photo here are bumblebees, which serve as an eco-friendly substitute for chemical fertilizer.

(Photos: Yonhap)


By Kim Ye-rin (kyl8706@heraldcorp.com)
