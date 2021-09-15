[Photo News] Natural Week Exhibition introduces eco-friendly lifestyle

The 20th annual 2021 Natural Week Exhibition is being held from Wednesday to Friday in Seoul at Coex.





Since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, people have started to pay more attention to healthy lifestyles and self-care than before. Reflecting such interest, the exhibition was planned with three main themes in mind: eco-friendly, organic and fermentation.





In the exhibition, there are booths that allow visitors to learn about organic farming processes and purchase organic products from a flea market.



