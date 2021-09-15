[Photo News] BTS, Seventeen invite fans to find respite in nature

Visitors look around the pop-up store Sept. 8. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)





Orange and yellow boxes of cookies named after BTS’ megahit song “Butter” are displayed on a rack. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)





A BTS-themed seed stick is displayed on a rack. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)



As the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist, opportunities to meet and greet fans across the globe in person have been shuttered. But Hybe, the company behind megastars like boy bands BTS and Seventeen, has come up with a pop-up event in the South Korean capital for fans who reside in the nation.





This file photo shows a BTS-themed lollipop named after the band’s megahit song “Butter.” (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)





Soop T-shirts and sweatpants and a plush toy Soopy are displayed with other merchandise. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)





This file photo shows the inside of the “Butter” cookie box. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)



The pop-up retail shop is based on Hybe’s “In the SOOP” content, a reality program that allows the company‘s groups to unplug from their busy lives and try out new hobbies in nondescript areas.





This file photo shows DK and Won-woo posing together in skin care masks (R) and a scene from boy band Seventeen’s version of “In the Soop.” (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)





This file photo shows the entrance to the BTS pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)





BTS-themed lollipops named after the band’s megahit song “Butter” are displayed inside a glass bottle. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)



The term “soop” translates to the forest, where the two groups welcome fans to find respite in nature.







A blackboard features illustrations of BTS merchandise, including a sweatshirt and T-shirt. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)





An “In the Soop” sign welcomes visitors to the store. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)





Sweets such as s’mores and lollipops are displayed on a table. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)





A message from Soopy welcomes visitors. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)