 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

[Photo News] BTS, Seventeen invite fans to find respite in nature

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Sept 15, 2021 - 19:17       Updated : Sept 15, 2021 - 19:17
 
Visitors look around the pop-up store Sept. 8. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
Visitors look around the pop-up store Sept. 8. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

Orange and yellow boxes of cookies named after BTS’ megahit song “Butter” are displayed on a rack. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
Orange and yellow boxes of cookies named after BTS’ megahit song “Butter” are displayed on a rack. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

A BTS-themed seed stick is displayed on a rack. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
A BTS-themed seed stick is displayed on a rack. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

As the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist, opportunities to meet and greet fans across the globe in person have been shuttered. But Hybe, the company behind megastars like boy bands BTS and Seventeen, has come up with a pop-up event in the South Korean capital for fans who reside in the nation. 

This file photo shows a BTS-themed lollipop named after the band’s megahit song “Butter.” (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
This file photo shows a BTS-themed lollipop named after the band’s megahit song “Butter.” (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

Soop T-shirts and sweatpants and a plush toy Soopy are displayed with other merchandise. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
Soop T-shirts and sweatpants and a plush toy Soopy are displayed with other merchandise. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

This file photo shows the inside of the “Butter” cookie box. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
This file photo shows the inside of the “Butter” cookie box. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

The pop-up retail shop is based on Hybe’s “In the SOOP” content, a reality program that allows the company‘s groups to unplug from their busy lives and try out new hobbies in nondescript areas. 

This file photo shows DK and Won-woo posing together in skin care masks (R) and a scene from boy band Seventeen’s version of “In the Soop.” (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
This file photo shows DK and Won-woo posing together in skin care masks (R) and a scene from boy band Seventeen’s version of “In the Soop.” (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

This file photo shows the entrance to the BTS pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
This file photo shows the entrance to the BTS pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

BTS-themed lollipops named after the band’s megahit song “Butter” are displayed inside a glass bottle. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
BTS-themed lollipops named after the band’s megahit song “Butter” are displayed inside a glass bottle. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

The term “soop” translates to the forest, where the two groups welcome fans to find respite in nature. 


A blackboard features illustrations of BTS merchandise, including a sweatshirt and T-shirt. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
A blackboard features illustrations of BTS merchandise, including a sweatshirt and T-shirt. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

An “In the Soop” sign welcomes visitors to the store. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
An “In the Soop” sign welcomes visitors to the store. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

Sweets such as s’mores and lollipops are displayed on a table. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
Sweets such as s’mores and lollipops are displayed on a table. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

A message from Soopy welcomes visitors. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)
A message from Soopy welcomes visitors. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

The event, which kicked off on Sept. 3, runs until Oct. 31 at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul.

By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114