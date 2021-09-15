 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Lycoris radiata blooms beautifully for fall

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Sept 21, 2021 - 16:30       Updated : Sept 21, 2021 - 16:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
As fall arrives, Lycoris radiata, have bloomed in bright red at Greenway, which is located in Daegu. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Greenway consists of a total of 7 kilometers of trails made along unique blocks. Each individual block has its own theme, such as the Rose Garden, the Lilies Garden, and the Maple Garden. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The flowers have bloomed throughout the entire park.

People stop to observe and photograph the beautiful sight as they enjoy their stroll. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Two women are admiring the flowers as they enjoy a mini-picnic at a table in the middle of Greenway.

    By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
