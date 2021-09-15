 Back To Top
National

Korean health care startup commemorates Incheon Landing Operation anniversary

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept 15, 2021 - 19:27       Updated : Sept 15, 2021 - 19:27
An exterior view of Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
An exterior view of Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
South Korean health care startup U-Medi on Wednesday hosted a commemorative event marking the 71st anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation in Camp Humphreys at Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.

The event, held in Pyeongtaek Ray Duke Memorial Library inside the military post, is the first joint event of the United States Forces Korea and private sector entities, according to U-Medi Chief Executive Officer Ha Won-beom.

U-Medi, the Incheon-based startup, said the commemorative event is aimed at promoting medical wellness projects that serve more than 100,000 people, including USFK military personnel, by collaborating with local hospitals, dental clinics and medical tourism service providers.

The startup’s flagship service “One-Click” offers US military personnel in Korea easier access to domestic medical institutions, such as helping users make hospital appointments and claim insurance.

The Incheon Landing Operation, an amphibious invasion led by US General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, is considered a watershed moment during the Korean War, allowing the United Nations forces and the Republic of Korea forces to recapture Seoul from North Korean counterpart.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
