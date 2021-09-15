[Graphic News] Student population on steady decline in South Korea

The total number of students in kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools in South Korea has fallen below 6 million for the first time, government data showed, amid the nation's declining birthrate.
According to data from the Ministry of Education, there were 5,957,000 students enrolled in kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools nationwide as of April 1, marking a decline of 0.9 percent from a year earlier.
Student population decreased for all except middle schools, which increased 2.7 percent to 1.35 million. The number of students dropped 4.9 percent to 582,572 at kindergartens, 0.8 percent to 2,672,340 at elementary schools and 2.8 percent to 1,299,965 at high schools. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)