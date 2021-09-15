S. Korea’s tax chief seeks cooperation with Denmark, Hungary

South Korea’s National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Dae-ji (right) and Denmark’s Customs and Tax Administration Director General Merete Agergaard pose for a photo during their meetings in Copenhagen, Denmark, which were held Sept. 8-9. (NTS)

South Korea‘s tax chief met his counterparts in Denmark and Hungary to strengthen cooperation with the European agencies, and discuss future of electronic tax administration system in the post-pandemic era, officials said Wednesday.



National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Dae-ji held a bilateral meeting with Merete Agergaard, chief of Danish tax agency in Copenhagen and a separate meeting in Budapest with his Hungarian counterpart Vagujhelyi Ferenc during his trip earlier this month.



Meetings in the two cities were arranged to join forces in preventing offshore tax evasion as well as double taxation for trading firms, they said.





South Korea’s National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Dae-ji (right) and Hungary’s Tax and Customs Administration Commissioner Vagujhelyi Ferenc sign a memorandum of understanding on the sustainable cooperation for an electronic tax administration system Monday. (NTS)