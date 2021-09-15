KBS Symphony Orchestra set for 4th season

Conductor Jaap van Zweden (KBS Symphony Orchestra)



Though the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to subside, the KBS Symphony Orchestra is set for the last season of the year with international artists to join in on the performances.



Tickets for the orchestra’s fourth and final season of 2021 will go on sale this week, and leading conductors and performers from abroad are expected to join the show as the Korean government has waived the mandatory two-week quarantine for some individual artists in the past few months.



The fourth season will kick off with Dutch conductor Jaap van Zweden. Van Zweden, the music director of the New York Philharmonic and Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, will lead the KBS Symphony Orchestra for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 in B flat Major, Op. 100 on Oct. 29 at the Seoul Arts Center.





Conductor Christoph Eschenbach (Luca Piva / KBS Symphony Orchestra)



On Nov. 19, conductor Christoph Eschenbach will take the baton for Tchaikovsky’s Polonaise from “Eugene Onegin,” Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D Major and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64. For the piano concerto performance, German pianist Alice Sara Ott will take to the stage.





Conductor Pietari Inkinen (Kaupo Kikkas / KBS Symphony Orchestra)