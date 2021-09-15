Restored Goryeo Kingdom art showcased before returning to Belgium

Eight works of art from the Goryeo Kingdom -- six celadon vessels and two metal items -- are on display as part of the exhibition “In Pursuit of the Aesthetic Legacy of the Goryeo Era,” at the National Palace Museum of Korea in Seoul. (CHA)



The National Palace Museum of Korea, an affiliate of the Cultural Heritage Administration, is holding an exhibition titled “In Pursuit of the Aesthetic Legacy of the Goryeo Era” through Oct. 17.



The museum is showcasing eight works of art from the Goryeo Kingdom, which are part of a collection at the Royal Museums of Art and History in Brussels.



It is the first time the six celadon vessels and two metal items are being shown to the public since undergoing conservation and restoration work at the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage in Korea.



“In Pursuit of the Aesthetic Legacy of the Goryeo Era” (CHA)