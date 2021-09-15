Main opposition picks 8 primary contenders in 1st 'cut-off'

This composite image shows the winners of the People Power Party's first primary round, ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (from top L), Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, Yoo Seong-min, ex-chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection Choe Jae-hyeong, ex-Incheon Mayor Ahn Sang-soo, ex-Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, Rep. Ha Tae-keung and ex-Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong. (Yonhap)

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday eliminated three contenders from its primary for next year's presidential election, paving the way for the opening of long-awaited primary debates to be aired or livestreamed.



The remaining eight contenders include former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and Rep. Hong Joon-pyo. The others are former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, Choe Jae-hyeong, former chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, former Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong, Rep.



Ha Tae-keung, former Incheon Mayor Ahn Sang-soo and former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.



They passed the so-called first cut-off in a process largely based on two-day public opinion polls conducted earlier this week.



The eight contenders will face off against each other in the second cut-off round to select four winners, the results of which will be made public on Oct. 8. The PPP is scheduled to elect its presidential candidate on Nov. 5.



The party plans to begin a primary TV debate on Thursday. (Yonhap)