Rangers' Yang Hyeon-jong sent back to minors

In this Associated Press photo, Yang Hyeon-jong of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Houston Astros in the top of the seventh inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Monday. (AP-Yonhap)

South Korean pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong is back in the minor leagues for the Texas Rangers.



Before hosting the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday (local time), the Rangers announced that they have optioned Yang to their Triple-A club, the Round Rock Express.



Another pitcher, Wes Benjamin, was also sent to Round Rock, while pitcher Drew Anderson and infielder Brock Holt were activated from the injured list.



Yang is 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA in 12 appearances, including four starts.



Yang has bounced between the Rangers and the Express multiple times this season, his first in the United States after 14 mostly successful campaigns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).



After signing a minor league contract with the Rangers in February, Yang failed to break camp with the big league club and began the season in the minors. He then got his first callup in April and made his major league debut on April 26.



He was shipped to Triple-A in June and was brought back up on Aug. 24. He made one relief appearance four days later and was optioned to the minors again on Aug. 31.



But on the very next day, the Rangers called up Yang, as the active roster for all major league clubs expanded from 26 to 28 players on Sept. 1. The Rangers also had a few players test positive for the novel coronavirus.



Yang wasn't able to capitalize on the latest opportunity, though. He made three relief appearances after his latest callup and gave up four runs on nine hits, including two home runs, in 4 1/3 combined innings.



Both of those home runs came in his most recent game on Monday against the Astros. (Yonhap)







