PARIS (AP) _ French President Emmanuel Macron announced measures to make the police more transparent about wrongdoings, including the publication of internal investigation reports and the creation of a parliamentary monitoring body, in efforts to improve public confidence eroded by scandals in recent years. Macron's speech Tuesday in a police school in Roubaix, in northern France, comes after a months-long national consultation about needed changes to the police, following allegations of violence and racism. ``When there are misconducts, they must lead to sanctions. When there are problems, they must get a response,`` Macron said. ``We have nothing to fear from a greater transparency.''

Macron said international investigation reports about allegations of police abuse and misconduct will now be made public. They must lead to ``clear decisions'' about officers and organization issues, he added. In addition, a new body composed of lawmakers from the National Assembly and the Senate will be in charge of assessing police actions, Macron said. A similar body exists for intelligence services. In his speech, Macron also sought to respond to demands from police unions for action in areas including improving the training of officers, reducing the amount of paperwork and increasing their presence on the ground.

He said the budget of the Interior Ministry, which is supervising the police, will improve next year by 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion). The deputy secretary-general of union Unite SGP Police, Jerome Moisant, praised on France Info radio the ``quite extraordinary budget'' to be released and the increase by 50% of the time dedicated to training officers throughout their careers. The national consultation on police was notably prompted by the publication at the end of last year of videos showing a Black man beaten up by several police officers, using a truncheon and tear gas for no apparent reason. At the time, Macron said he felt ``ashamed'' and ``shocked'' by the violent beating of music producer Michel Zecler, although he denied that racism or violence were systemic in the force. A judicial investigation has been opened into police actions in that case. The French government in February launched an online tool to enable people to identify and denounce all kinds of discrimination issues.

