Statistics agency opens English service of data platform on SDGs

South Korea's statistics agency said Tuesday it has launched the English service of the data platform on the country's progress in achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals.



The SDGs data platform will help international users understand South Korea's efforts to meet the SDGs on a real-time basis, and have easy access to the country's related data, according to Statistics Korea.



The SDGs were adopted at the UN General Assembly in 2015 as17 policy goals aimed at ending poverty and promoting sustainable growth by 2030.



The English version of the platform will provide information on the SDGs, data collection systems, and reports on Korea's progress toward the SDGs, according to the agency. (Yonhap)