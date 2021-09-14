[Photo News] President Moon Meets BTS

(Yonhap)

The seven bandmates of BTS and President Moon Jae-in pose for a group shot at Cheong Wa Dae on Sept. 14. The K-pop band was awarded certificates of appointment as special envoys for public diplomacy before attending the annual UN session.





(Yonhap)

V and President Moon pose for a shot together.



(Yonhap)

Suga and President Moon pose for a shot together.



(Yonhap)

RM and President Moon pose for a shot together.



(Yonhap)

Jimin and President Moon pose for a shot together.



(Yonhap)

Jin and President Moon pose for a shot together.



(Yonhap)

J-Hope and President Moon pose for a shot together.



(Yonhap)