National

[Photo News] President Moon Meets BTS

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Sept 22, 2021 - 16:31       Updated : Sept 22, 2021 - 16:31
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The seven bandmates of BTS and President Moon Jae-in pose for a group shot at Cheong Wa Dae on Sept. 14. The K-pop band was awarded certificates of appointment as special envoys for public diplomacy before attending the annual UN session. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
V and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Suga and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
RM and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Jimin and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Jin and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
J-Hope and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Junggook and President Moon pose for a shot together.

By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
