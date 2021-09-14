[Photo News] President Moon Meets BTS

(Yonhap)
The seven bandmates of BTS and President Moon Jae-in pose for a group shot at Cheong Wa Dae on Sept. 14. The K-pop band was awarded certificates of appointment as special envoys for public diplomacy before attending the annual UN session.
(Yonhap)
V and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
Suga and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
RM and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
Jimin and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
Jin and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)
J-Hope and President Moon pose for a shot together.
(Yonhap)