LG Chem to produce 75,000 tons of corn-based bioplastic in US

LG Chem said Tuesday it will form a joint venture with Archer Daniels Midland, one of the world’s largest corn processors, to produce 75,000 tons of corn-based bioplastic per year starting in 2025.According to an agreement signed Monday between South Korea’s leading chemical firm and the Chicago-based agriculture company, a joint venture will be launched in early 2022 in the US to produce corn-based lactic acid and poly lactic acid, a biodegradable plastic used for food packaging, disposable silverware, clothing and upholstery.“The establishment of a joint venture with ADM would be the beginning of a new journey toward a sustainable business structure for the benefit of the environment and society,” LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Shin Hak-cheol was quoted in a press release.A company official added that LG Chem will the first Korean company to build a PLA plant with integrated production from raw materials to end products.According to LG Chem, global demand for bioplastic and biopolymer is projected to grow from $10.7 billion this year to $28.7 billion by 2026.The partnership will allow LG Chem to secure a stable supply of raw materials and accelerate the firm’s effort to commercialize bioplastic to tackle environmental issues such as climate changes and waste plastic.By Kim Byung-wook ( kbw@heraldcorp.com