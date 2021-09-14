 Back To Top
Business

LG Chem to produce 75,000 tons of corn-based bioplastic in US

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 14, 2021 - 14:52       Updated : Sept 14, 2021 - 14:58
LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Shin Hak-cheol (right) and ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano pose after signing an agreement at ADM’s global headquarters in Chicago, Monday. The two will form a US joint venture to produce 75,000 tons of corn-based bioplastic per year starting 2025. (LG Chem)
LG Chem said Tuesday it will form a joint venture with Archer Daniels Midland, one of the world’s largest corn processors, to produce 75,000 tons of corn-based bioplastic per year starting in 2025.

According to an agreement signed Monday between South Korea’s leading chemical firm and the Chicago-based agriculture company, a joint venture will be launched in early 2022 in the US to produce corn-based lactic acid and poly lactic acid, a biodegradable plastic used for food packaging, disposable silverware, clothing and upholstery.

“The establishment of a joint venture with ADM would be the beginning of a new journey toward a sustainable business structure for the benefit of the environment and society,” LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Shin Hak-cheol was quoted in a press release.

A company official added that LG Chem will the first Korean company to build a PLA plant with integrated production from raw materials to end products.

According to LG Chem, global demand for bioplastic and biopolymer is projected to grow from $10.7 billion this year to $28.7 billion by 2026.

The partnership will allow LG Chem to secure a stable supply of raw materials and accelerate the firm’s effort to commercialize bioplastic to tackle environmental issues such as climate changes and waste plastic.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
