K-Culture Festival to be held in November, headed by producer Kim Hyung-suk

Culture Minister Hwang Hee and music producer Kim Hyung-suk (left) pose for photos at the Culture Ministry’s office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)
Music producer and composer Kim Hyung-suk was named the executive producer of the K-Culture Festival, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday.
The K-Culture Festival kicks off Nov. 13-14 at the country’s largest convention center, Kintex, northwest of Seoul in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
The K-Culture Festival is the leading global festival connecting Korean culture with the world, further expanding Hallyu, or the Korean Wave. The two-day festival aims to encourage visitors to experience various aspects of Korean culture, including food, beauty, drama, fashion and K-pop.
Having started his musical career by writing Korean folk rock legend Kim Kwang-seok’s “In the Name of Love,” Kim Hyung-suk cemented his legacy by producing top Korean singers including Lee Moon-sae, JYP, Sung Si-kyung and IU.
The producer was widely recognized for his role as the music director of a cultural festival celebrating the 25th anniversary of South Korea and China diplomatic ties and “Evergreen Tree 2020,” a remake of the iconic song to mark the 60th anniversary of the April Revolution that led to the resignation of South Korea’s first president in 1960.
Kim recently directed a campaign song for the P4G Seoul Summit held in May.
This year’s festival centers around K-pop, providing a platform for fans around the world to connect with their favorite artists.
The ministry said it seeks to expand the event into an international music festival involving award ceremonies and global conferences starting next year.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)