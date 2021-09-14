Pernod Ricard Korea to inaugurate new CEO

New CEO of Pernod Ricard Korea Frantz Hotton (PRK)
Pernod Ricard Korea said Tuesday that Frantz Hotton has been inaugurated as the new CEO of the Korean subsidiary of global wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard Group.
Hotton, who is the current CEO of Pernod Ricard Hong Kong & Macao, was appointed to lead the South Korean unit in July.
He joined the company as a marketing manager in 1995 and rose to be a professional C-level executive within the group, having served in various marketing and sales-related roles.
Under his leadership, the company said it aims to lead Korea’s wine and spirits market through a “consumer-centric approach” by building a strong portfolio in the industry.
“Based on PR Group’s diverse and robust brand portfolio, including Ballantine’s and Royal Salute which mostly are loved by Korean consumers, PRK will strengthen a consumer-centric approach so that more brands can be activated and leveraged in the Korean market to drive growth by covering a wide range of consumer needs,” the newly appointed CEO said in a statement.
Hotton is set to arrive in Korea this month as his term as CEO of Pernod Ricard Hong Kong & Macao concludes at the end of September. He also plans to carry out PRK internal and external business as CEO of PRK, the company said.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)