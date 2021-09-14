 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Moon says 70% of S. Koreans to be vaccinated by this week

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 14, 2021 - 13:55       Updated : Sept 14, 2021 - 13:55

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday South Korea will be able to achieve the goal of offering at least the first COVID-19 vaccine shot to 36 million people ahead of the Chuseok holiday next week.

"The first dose of vaccine inoculation for 36 million people in advance of Chuseok will be achieved this week as (the government) has promised," he said during a weekly Cabinet meeting.

Vaccinations will further pick up speed, going forward, to get 80 percent of all South Koreans, totaling 52 million, inoculated at least once and reach a 90 percent of inoculation rate for those aged 18 or older, he added.

The government plans to get 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated by the end of October. It expects the goal to be achieved earlier.

"If so, South Korea will become a leading nation in the first-dose vaccination rate as well as the full vaccination one," Moon added.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to making thorough preparations for easing social distancing rules "in phases," taking other countries' cases into account.

"We will do our best to create a new K-model that harmonizes inoculation, infectious disease control and everyday life as an example of the world," Moon said.

He expressed concern, however, about the possibility of spikes in the number of coronavirus infections during the five-day Chuseok holiday season set to start this weekend.

He asked the public to abide by social distancing regulations and take preemptive virus tests in the case of hometown visits during the fall harvest holiday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114