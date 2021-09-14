 Back To Top
National

Typhoon Chanthu brings heavy rain on Jeju

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 14, 2021 - 10:56       Updated : Sept 14, 2021 - 10:56

Cars run amid heavy downpours on Jeju, South Korea, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Cars run amid heavy downpours on Jeju, South Korea, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Typhoon Chanthu is dumping heavy rain and bringing strong winds on the southern island of Jeju, a weather agency said Tuesday, causing safety concerns and disruptions in transportation.

The season's 14th typhoon, packing wind gust of up to 39 meters per second, passed 210 kilometers east of Shanghai, China, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to come the nearest to the island on Friday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The typhoon is expected to affect the island throughout the week, dumping water of more than 300 millimeters per hour in some parts of the island.

Alerts for downpours and strong winds are in effect on the island and a storm surge advisory has been issued for nearby waters.

The poor weather conditions are disrupting air and sea transportation connecting the island and other regions.

According to the Jeju center of the Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority, only six out of 11 ferries will operate on four routes during the day, and some flights can be cancelled due to high winds. More disruptions could come as the typhoon nears.

A rainfall of 100-200 mm is predicted until Wednesday on Jeju, with more than 300 mm of rain forecast in some areas. (Yonhap)

