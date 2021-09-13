[Today’s K-pop] Ateez returns with 7th EP

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez came out with its seventh EP “Zero: Fever Part 3” on Monday and discussed new music at an online showcase.



“I’ve stayed up all night tingling with excitement,” said leader Hongjoong.

The new album deals with the fever and confusion surrounding the youth, he explained comparing it to the color of blue. The color also is similar to that of mysterious lights in the dawn, readying to brighten the world, added Yeosang.



The new EP is the third installment of its “Fever” series and features double title tracks, “Deja Vu” and “Eternal Sunshine.”



“The former sings about being attracted to an unknown object, pining for it despite the uncertainty,” said Yoonho. It won the votes, against the latter, from fans as they were in favor of the fact that “Deja Vu” shows the sensual sides of the bandmates, mused Mingi.



They are coming out with new music in about six months and hope that their fans would be able to enjoy it together, said Hongjoong adding that they also would be happy to reap good results on television music chart shows.



Blackpink sets record topping 500m streams on Spotify





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify with its mega hit “How You Like That,” a record for a K-pop female band, announced label YG Entertainment Monday.



The quartet has a total of 17 songs with more than 100 million streams on the platform. Six out of eight songs from its first studio album “The Album” are on the list, and the remaining two, “Crazy Over You” and “You Never Know,” are close to reach the number.



In the meantime, Lisa’s music video for “LaLisa” generated 100 million views on YouTube on Sunday, only two days after release. It replaced the record set by Psy’s “Gentleman” (about four days) as a video by a K-pop solo musician that reached the milestone in the shortest time. The solo debut song topped iTunes top songs chart in 66 regions and entered Spotify’s tally as No. 15.



Astro’s Cha Eunwoo reflects on himself





(Credit: Harper’s Bazaar Korea)



Cha Eunwoo of Astro admitted that he is greedy when it comes to work in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea.



Talking to the magazine that put him on the cover of its October issue, the idol not only struck professional poses for the photoshoot, fit for his title as the brand ambassador of Burberry, but also shared insight into what is on his mind.



“Until last year, I’ve thought I couldn’t wait until I turn 30. But now, I am happy being 25. I will not be able to turn back the clock and come back to this moment,” he said.



Cha confided that he is more ambitious than anyone regarding his work.



“There are times when I feel lost, as if I cannot see what is in front of me. And at times like that, controlling my mind is really important, which is why I try more to choose and concentrate. In other words, I am back and forth,” said the musician laughing.



BTS’ “Idol” videos garners 1b views





(Credit: Big Hit Music)