 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Natl. Assembly OKs opposition lawmaker's resignation over father's alleged land speculation

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 13, 2021 - 16:15       Updated : Sept 13, 2021 - 16:15
Rep. Yoon Hee-suk denies her involvement in an alleged land speculation deal by her father during a press conference on Aug. 27, 2021. (Yonhap)
Rep. Yoon Hee-suk denies her involvement in an alleged land speculation deal by her father during a press conference on Aug. 27, 2021. (Yonhap)
The National Assembly on Monday approved the resignation of Rep. Yun Hee-suk of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), who offered to resign following speculation allegations over her father's past real estate transaction.

Yun, a former economist and a rising PPP freshman member, had offered to give up her seat and presidential bid last month after being included in a group of main opposition lawmakers who either themselves or their families were suspected of being linked to speculative real estate deals in the past in a probe by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

Her father came under suspicions of violating the farmland act by falsely registering himself as a farmer in March 2016 and purchasing a vast swathe of farmland in the central city of Sejong two months later, without tilling the land himself. The case has been transferred to a police-led special government investigation team

In a National Assembly plenary session, lawmakers passed the motion to relieve Yun in a 188-23 vote, with 12 abstentions. During a parliamentary session, a sitting legislator's resignation is decided by a majority approval in a plenary session.

In her remarks before the vote, Yun stressed that she was voluntarily throwing away her privilege by resigning.

"Everyone knows that when a lawmaker lays down his or her privilege, he or she can be subject to the most stringent possible probe," Yoon said. "I urge you not to judge my resignation (offer) as driven by political calculations or plotting."

Last month, the PPP leadership expelled one member and recommended five others leave the party after reviewing the alleged speculative property deals. The party concluded that the case of Yun's father wasn't subject to disciplinary actions, but she nonetheless decided to give up her seat.

Yun's resignation brings down the total number of parliamentary seats held by the PPP to 104, as opposed to the ruling Democratic Party's 170 seats. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114